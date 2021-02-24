Alphacat (ACAT) Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $137,439.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

