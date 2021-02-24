Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.54. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 253,612 shares trading hands.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

