ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Trading Up 0.9%

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

