ALQO Achieves Market Cap of $4.45 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $254.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 155.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.