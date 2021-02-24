Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 361,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 326,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

