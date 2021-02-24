alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.80 ($19.76) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.78 ($18.57).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.01 ($16.48). 361,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.12 and its 200 day moving average is €13.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.