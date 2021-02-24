Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.78. 332,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 987,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

