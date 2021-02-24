Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

AYX traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. 2,264,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,129. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,293,971 shares of company stock valued at $262,318,227. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

