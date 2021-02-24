Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$35.03.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

