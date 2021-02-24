Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) (ASX:AWC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) (ASX:AWC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 34.20.

Get Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) alerts:

In other Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) news, insider Michael Ferraro bought 99,000 shares of Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,665.00 ($129,760.71).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.