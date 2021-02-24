Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Up 5.8%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 409,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,334,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The stock has a market cap of $59.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

