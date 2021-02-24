Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.47 EPS.

Amedisys stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.61. The company had a trading volume of 218,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,329. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.64.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

