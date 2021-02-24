Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.25-6.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.61. 218,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

