AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is Bruce & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for 11.4% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.67% of AMERCO worth $59,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $563.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,693. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $557.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

