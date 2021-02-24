Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $81,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. 26,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

