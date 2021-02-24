Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 391.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,868 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 247,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,883. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

