American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
