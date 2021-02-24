American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

