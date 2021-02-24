American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.49 and last traded at $49.92. Approximately 9,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,273,000.

