American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.77. 18,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 11,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

