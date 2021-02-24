American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 3,702,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,260. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $14,931,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

