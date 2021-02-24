American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 499,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.