American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Increased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 7.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.23% of American Express worth $222,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 66,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

