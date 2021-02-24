American International Group (AIG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American International Group (NYSE: AIG) recently:

2/19/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIG’s earnings of 94 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and also fell 8.7% year over year due to higher catastrophe loss, partially offset by improved alternative investment returns. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's several cost-cutting efforts led to operational efficiency, aiding its margins. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business, which in turn, is likely to enhance capital allocation and operating leverage. A number of recent acquisitions helped the company expand business. However, its revenues have been stressed over the years. A low interest rate is another headwind. A high-debt position along with low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss also renders volatility to earnings.”

2/18/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $43.00.

1/4/2021 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

Get American International Group Inc alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.