American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

