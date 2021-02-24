American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.21. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 4,394 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 609.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.