American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.72. American Resources shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 23,842 shares traded.

AREC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

