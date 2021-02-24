American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce sales of $19.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 358,583 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,541,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

