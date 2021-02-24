American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

