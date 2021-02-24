American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.10.

AWK traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.94. 1,204,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

