American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $116.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

