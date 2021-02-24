America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.60

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.60 and last traded at $141.15, with a volume of 1527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.73.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.