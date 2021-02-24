Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of Americold Realty Trust worth $568,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $44,208,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $30,048,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 487,825 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

