Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Ameris Bancorp worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

ABCB stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.