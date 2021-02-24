AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) CEO Sells $12,360.00 in Stock

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) CEO James T. Huerth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $12,360.00.

ASRV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

Separately, TheStreet raised AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriServ Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

