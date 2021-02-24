AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

