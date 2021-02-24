Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 32,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,593. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average is $236.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

