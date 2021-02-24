Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.10. 1,462,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,354,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

