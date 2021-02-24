Amoveo Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $5,034.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $101.49 or 0.00200223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.