Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $8.19. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 123,692 shares changing hands.

AP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

