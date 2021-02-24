Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $8.19. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 123,692 shares changing hands.
AP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.
