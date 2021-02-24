Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Up 10.1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. 2,225,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,902,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

