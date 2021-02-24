Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Up 10.1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. 2,225,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,902,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
