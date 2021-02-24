Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $298.84 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 547,067,658 coins and its circulating supply is 336,004,952 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

