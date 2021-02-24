Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.32. 1,025,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,533,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $125.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 78,897 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,683,185 shares of company stock worth $9,457,283. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.