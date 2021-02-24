AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 545,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 170,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprise Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators that consist of phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

