Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,595 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 3,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,069. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

