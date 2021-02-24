Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $648.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.46 million. ManTech International reported sales of $610.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

