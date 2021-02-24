Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $648.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.50 million. ManTech International reported sales of $610.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

