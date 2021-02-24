Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Textron stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

