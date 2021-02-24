Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $451.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.60 million and the highest is $453.20 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $422.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,654 shares of company stock worth $6,486,825. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.