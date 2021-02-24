Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 24th (ATEYY, BDRFF, BDRFY, BIOVF, CGC, ENR, EOLS, GBNXF, IHG, JE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 24th:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $255.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $286.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wix.com’s Q4 results benefitted from strong momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Nonetheless, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. However, the company is well poised to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

