Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.